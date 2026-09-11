Dylan Larkin says he'll be at Red Wings training camp; team will start season with no captain

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has issued his first public statement, more than three months after he reportedly requested a trade from the team.

"Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions. I've appreciated those candid conversations, and I will be at training camp with my teammates. When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room," Larkin said in the statement.

While Detroit still hasn't hired a general manager to take over for Steve Yzerman, the team did release statements in regards to Larkin.

"We look forward to seeing Dylan and the rest of his teammates at Little Caesars Arena for the start of training camp as we prepare for the upcoming season," a statement from the team said.

The team also said that any future conversations about his future with the club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader is in place.

"The Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without a captain being named. Any further discussions or decisions regarding this topic will be made once new hockey operations leadership is in place," the team said.