Dylan Larkin & Team USA 'fired up' for rematch against Canada in 4 Nations final

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is ready for the much-anticipated rematch between the U.S. and Canada in the Four Nations Cup on Thursday night.

Larkin scored the game-winner in the first game against Canada which was also known for its three fights in the first nine seconds of the game.

He spoke to SportsCenter on Wednesday night about the rematch, with puck drop in Boston at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

"Feeling good. A lot of excitement," Larkin said. "It'll be hard to sleep."

He said he expects the rematch to be a great game.

"It's such a big hockey game. I expect it to be intense again, but, you know, guys are going to have to stay disciplined, guys are going to have to stay on the ice. We want Brady and Matthew (Tkachuk) to be out there and playing hockey and finishing hockey and scoring big goals," Larkin said. "I expect it to be intense again, but I expect, you know, a really good hockey game."

Larkin said that he knows he's in a different role with this team than he is on the Red Wings, and it felt really good to contribute to the team and get the game-winner.

"I'm looking to play my game tomorrow with speed, and, you know, attack the net," Larkin said.

"To win something, with that jersey on, with the USA on your chest, it doesn't get better than that. On home soil as well. So we're fired up for it," Larkin added.

