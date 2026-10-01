Dylan Larkin to miss first 2 games of Red Wings season, McLellan says

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is expected to miss at least the first two regular season games, head coach Todd McLellan said on Thursday.

Larkin, who has been battling an upper body injury and didn't play in any preseason games, could be back by the third game of the season, which is against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Little Caesars Arena.

Earlier this month, he spoke for the first time since it was reported that he requested a trade from the team. He reported to training camp but suffered the upper body injury.

Watch the full press conference in the video below