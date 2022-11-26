Dylan Larkin’s shootout goal lifts Red Wings to fourth straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin was the only scorer in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play. Hronek, who added an assist, has 10 points in the last six games.

Jordan Oesterle scored his first goal this season and Andrew Copp added a power-play goal. Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi each had two assists and Ville Husso had 20 saves for Detroit, along with three shootout stops.

Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun scored his first goal of the season with 26 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and J.J. Moser also scored for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots.

Detroit led 1-0 after the first period. With Dylan Guenther in the penalty box for high sticking, the Red Wings scored with seven seconds left in the power play. Copp scored his second goal of the season, sliding in a rebound from the slot after Vejmelka stopped a shot by Raymond.

The Red Wings held a 3-2 advantage after two periods.

Zach Kassian’s roughing penalty gave the Red Wings another power-play opportunity, and Hronek cashed in at 4:02 of the second. He lifted a slap shot over Vejmelka’s left shoulder.

Schmaltz redirected a Jakob Chychrun shot past Husso at 8:32 of the period. Oesterle answered 28 seconds later, lifting a shot over Vejmelka’s glove. Moser’s blast from the right circle cut the Red Wings’ lead to one.

Detroit barely killed off a Bertuzzi penalty late in regulation before Chychrun’s goal.

ICE CHIPS

This was the Coyotes’ ninth game during their current 14-game trip. ... Oesterle’s goal was his first since March 10, against Minnesota. ... Arizona C Clayton Keller, who assisted on Moser’s goal, has 12 points in eight games against Detroit.

UP NEXT:

Coyotes: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host Toronto on Monday.