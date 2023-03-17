Eastern Michigan football plays as "big brothers" to young fan battling mental health struggles

Eastern Michigan University held their annual pro day for prospective football players hoping to play professionally and scouts from 30 of 32 NFL teams were present. However, of everyone on the sideline watching, there was nobody who hoped the Eagles showed up and showed out more than Canton 11-year-old Zac Charlefour.

"When you see your son struggle and you see the crying and the fear and the brain chemistry isn’t matching up," said Lindsay Charlefour. "We’re trying to work through that were trying all the things possible some things work and some don’t."

At six years old, Zac was diagnosed with anxiety disorder, depression, and OCD.

"That was when Eastern Michigan welcomed him into their program.

"Eastern and Chris Creighton and the team just rolled out the red carpet for Zac," said Lindsay. "The rest is history. They’re now family. These men are impact men. Special, special impact men."

Zac said he feels like a member of the team. He comes to practice, games, and was even named an honorary coach. He even traveled to their bowl game this season. But off the field, the brotherhood continues. With dinners, bowling, water balloon fights, and fishing.

"They know its very special to me and to them and I really appreciate everything that they’ve done," said Zac.

Zac said the Eagles have changed his life for the better and that the symptoms he feels have gone done drastically. In his eyes, has learned you don’t need to go through life without any teammates and that is his advice to others battling mental health struggles.

"Just keep pushing through. The way I look at it, you have to put shoulder pads on to get through, but you need blockers to get through there," said Zac.

"There’s nothing more that you want for your son than to for him to thrive and enjoy life and smile and this team has done that for my son," said Lindsay.

As for pro day…

"It would mean the world to me, seeing them on an NFL team," smiled Zac. "It would be awesome."