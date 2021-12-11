Watch
Eastern Michigan renames arena to honor Hall of Famer George Gervin

A rendering of the new George Gervin GameAbove Center logo and signage at Eastern Michigan University. (Photo courtesy EMU Athletics)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Dec 11, 2021
(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan is renaming its arena in honor of Basketball Hall of Famer George Gervin.

The facility's new name, announced by the university during a halftime ceremony on Saturday, will be the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Gervin played for EMU from 1970-72 and had his No. 24 retired by the university in 1986.

GameAbove, which describes itself as "a team of passionate Eastern Michigan University alumni and supporters aspiring to make a difference for the university and the Ypsilanti community," helped finance the name change.

"We are incredibly proud to place George's name on our arena," said EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee. "George inspired millions with his approach to the game of basketball as well as his generosity off the court. Not only is he one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he's a champion for our University and an even better person."

Gervin, nicknamed 'The Iceman', was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 and named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

