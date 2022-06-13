Eduardo Rodriguez away from Tigers indefinitely for personal matters

DETROIT — Eduardo Rodriguez last pitched for the Tigers on May 18.

It will be a while before he pitches for the team again.

Rodriguez has informed the Tigers he will not be rejoining the team "at this time," citing personal matters. The team announced he is on the restricted list.

The 29-year-old was placed on the injured list (left ribcage sprain) on May 22, retroactive to May 19. He was assigned to Toledo on June 9, pitching four scoreless innings last Thursday.

Rodriguez joined the Tigers in the offseason, signing a five-year, $77 million contract.