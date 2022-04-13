Watch
Eduardo Rodríguez faces former team when Tigers host Red Sox

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during a baseball game, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 9:43 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 21:43:15-04

Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodríguez gets a look at his former teammates when he pitches against Boston Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Rodriguez was 64-39 in six seasons with Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox before signing a $77 million, five-year contract with Detroit as a free agent.

“All in all, I’m going to enjoy having the opportunity to face my old teammates,” he said.

The 29-year-old Rodriguez gave up three runs and four hits in four innings against the White Sox in his Detroit debut.

