Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers open three-game series at White Sox

Detroit Tigers (56-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-74, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Tigers +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to break their four-game home slide with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago is 76-74 overall and 35-40 at home. The White Sox have a 27-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 27-47 record in road games and a 56-92 record overall. The Tigers have a 12-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 36 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 13-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .240 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 26 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Spencer Torkelson is 7-for-33 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.