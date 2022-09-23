Watch Now
Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers open three-game series at White Sox

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Eduardo Rodriguez White Sox Tigers Baseball
Posted at 5:09 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 17:09:58-04

Detroit Tigers (56-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-74, second in the AL Central)
Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Tigers +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to break their four-game home slide with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago is 76-74 overall and 35-40 at home. The White Sox have a 27-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 27-47 record in road games and a 56-92 record overall. The Tigers have a 12-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 36 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 13-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .240 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 26 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Spencer Torkelson is 7-for-33 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

