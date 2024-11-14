Edvinsson's OT winner powers Red Wings past Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Simon Edvinsson scored 1:30 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Jonatan Berggren also scored, and Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots in his 250th career win.

Kane scored during a power play in the second. It was his first goal since Oct. 24 and his third on the season.

Anthony Beauvillier and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Beauvillier also scored during Monday night's 7-1 loss to Dallas.

In a pregame ceremony, the Penguins celebrated Evgeni Malkin scoring his 500th career goal on Oct. 16 against Buffalo.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who spent two seasons with the Red Wings, made 28 saves for Pittsburgh.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Snapped a two-game skid. Detroit, which lost its last two games by a combined 7-1 margin against New York and Winnipeg, has three wins in its last five games overall.

Penguins: Lost in overtime, but rebounded from a disastrous home defeat against the Stars, in which they allowed six first-period goals. Pittsburgh fell behind 2-0 and rallied to force overtime. The Penguins have lost four of five and 10 of their last 13 games overall.

Key moment

In overtime, Alex DeBrincat was in the corner when he set up Edvinsson, who beat Nedeljkovic with a wrist shot from the slot.

Key stat

Pittsburgh has points in 13 of its last 15 games against Detroit. The Penguins also have a 10-game home point streak against the Red Wings dating to Jan. 13, 2018.

Up next

The Red Wings continue a four-game trip Friday at Anaheim. The Penguins visit Columbus on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL