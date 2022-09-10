Watch Now
Edwin Jackson retires, pitched for record 14 MLB teams

FILE - Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 4, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson says 14 teams will be it. The well-traveled pitcher, who spent 17 seasons in the majors, announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday — his 39th birthday and the 19th anniversary of his big league debut. Jackson played for a record 14 clubs, most recently in 2019 with Toronto and Detroit. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 10, 2022
Edwin Jackson says 14 teams will be it.

The well-traveled pitcher, who spent 17 seasons in the majors, announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday — his 39th birthday and the 19th anniversary of his big league debut.

Jackson played for a record 14 clubs, most recently in 2019 with Toronto and Detroit.

He went 107-133 with a 4.78 ERA in 412 games with the Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Arizona, the White Sox, St. Louis, Washington, the Cubs, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego, Baltimore, Oakland and Toronto.

When he was with the Diamondbacks, he threw a no-hitter at Tampa Bay in 2010.

He was an All-Star with Detroit in 2009 and pitched for the World Series champion Cardinals in 2011.

