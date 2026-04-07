Elliot Cadeau named Most Outstanding Player of Final Four after leading Michigan to National Championship

Elliot Cadeau has been named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after leading Michigan to a National Championship.

Cadeau had 19 points in the title game, leading all scorers as Michigan beat UConn, 69-63. He had double-digit points in four of Michigan's six NCAA tournament games, including 12 points against Saint Louis, 17 points against Alabama and 13 points against Arizona.

During the regular season, Cadeau averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and a team-high 5.9 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from three and 69.4 percent from the free throw line.

Watch our previous coverage after Michigan won the National Championship

Michigan basketball wins national championship for first time in 37 years

Michigan wins NCAA championship

Chopper 7 shows downtown Ann Arbor after Michigan wins National Championship