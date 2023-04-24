Emoni Bates entering NBA Draft, per reports

(WXYZ) — Emoni Bates is preparing to play for his third team in as many years.

The Ypsilanti native is entering the NBA Draft, The Athletic reports.

The one-time Michigan State commit played at Memphis and Eastern Michigan.

The 19-year-old was a high school sophomore when he won the national Gatorade player of the year in 2020.

Bates was arrested on felony gun charges after he was pulled over while driving in September. He pled down to the misdemeanor in October.

In December, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge.

