Watch
Sports

Actions

Emoni Bates leaving Memphis for transfer portal after 1 year

NCAA Memphis Boise St Basketball
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Memphis forward Emoni Bates stands on the court during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Boise State, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Memphis won 64-53. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
NCAA Memphis Boise St Basketball
Posted at 6:55 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 06:55:41-04

(AP) — Emoni Bates has announced he’s entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis.

Bates announced his decision Saturday on his Instagram account. He thanked Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger.

The 6-foot-9 forward has been called a generational talent and projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023.

He reclassified to the class of 2021 last August and joined former AAU teammate Jalen Duren at Memphis.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!