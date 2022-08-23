Emoni Bates officially joins Eastern Michigan basketball team

Emoni Bates is on Eastern Michigan's basketball team, the program announced on Tuesday.

EMU made official what Bates announced in June: he is returning home to continue his basketball career.

He is transferring from Memphis, where he spent his freshman season. Bates reclassified and left high school basketball after three seasons. He had originally committed to play at Michigan State as the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class.

"I love my city and coming home to do something special was big for me. I’ve known several of the guys on the team from playing together and competing. Having a strong relationship and bond with my teammates and coaching staff was important to me," Bates said in a statement.

"I’ve been working really hard over the years, especially this summer, against great competition to continue to get better. I’m excited to have Coach Heath and his staff working with the team and myself. I really feel a connection here and I’m excited for our upcoming season. My parents once told me, 'Happiness equals success; never compromise yourself to lose what's most important. Your happiness is everything!'"

Bates played in 18 games during his freshman season. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds shooting 38.6% from the field.

"Eastern Michigan basketball, the University, and our entire community are all thrilled to welcome Emoni back home. As I have gotten to know him, I am extremely impressed by his love for the game, the work ethic he has on his craft, and the passion he has to be great. In meeting him, I was encouraged by his character and who he is as a person," EMU head coach Stan Heath said in a statement.

"One of the first things he said to me was the importance of having a great relationship with his teammates and coaches, which meant a lot to me. His familiarity with several players on the team and the connection they have had over the years was pivotal in Emoni coming home as well. I realize what a special moment this is by having a No. 1-ranked player in the country in Emoni Bates join our program. He is an NBA talent and we are committed to winning and helping him and his teammates reach their dreams."

EMU said Bates is the first five-star prospect to play in the Mid-American Conference.