Emoni Bates returning home, transferring to Eastern Michigan

Emoni Bates is staying in college, and he is returning home to continue his basketball career.

The Ypsilanti native is transferring to Eastern Michigan for his sophomore season.

Bates announced his decision on Instagram.

He spent last season at Memphis, after reclassifying and leaving high school basketball after three seasons. He had originally committed to play at Michigan State as the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class.

Bates played in 18 games during his freshman season. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds shooting 38.6% from the field.

In 2020, he became the first sophomore to ever win the national Gatorade boys basketball player of the year. He won a state championship his freshman season with Ypsilanti Lincoln. He spent his junior season with a program his family created, Ypsi Prep Academy.

Eastern Michigan had a 10-21 record in 2021-22.