Emotional Kirk Gibson opens doors to Foundation's Center for Parkinson’s Wellness in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — An emotional Kirk Gibson opened the doors to his Foundation's Center for Parkinson’s Wellness on Monday night.

The doors have actually been open for weeks, but this was the grand opening for the 32,000 square-foot center in Farmington Hills. It is the culmination of a vision Gibson had with his team.

The baseball legend is in the midst of his own battle with Parkinson's.

"We're here to redefine what it means to be living with Parkinson's, not just existing, but living," he told the crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "And you got my commitment that we'll do that."

