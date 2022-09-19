EMU basketball star & former top recruit Emoni Bates arraigned on gun charges

(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arraigned on gun charges Monday afternoon.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said deputies in Superior Township pulled Bates over after he failed to stop at an intersection on Sunday night.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said a firearm was discovered and Bates was taken into custody.

Court records show he is charged with two felonies – one for carrying a concealed weapons and one for altering ID marks on a weapon.

An attorney for Bates entered a not guilty plea on his behalf this afternoon, and the judge set a personal bond in his case, which means he can leave the jail without paying any money.

His probable cause hearing is scheduled for October 6 at 9 a.m.

Bates, 18, was the No. 1 college basketball recruit in the class of 2021 and transferred to Eastern Michigan University this year.

It was a return home for Bates, who is from Ypsilanti and played high school basketball at Lincoln High School and then Ypsi Prep Academy.

He previously played his freshman season at Memphis, averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game and shooting 38.6% from the field.

"I love my city and coming home to do something special was big for me. I’ve known several of the guys on the team from playing together and competing. Having a strong relationship and bond with my teammates and coaching staff was important to me," Bates said in a statement.

He was originally committed to play at Michigan State and reclassified and left high school basketball after three seasons.

EMU said Bates is the first five-star prospect to play in the Mid-American Conference.