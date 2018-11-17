Entire Pistons roster brings meals, smiles to Detroit shelters

DETROIT - The Pistons entire roster spread out throughout Detroit to serve food to people in city shelters on Friday night.

The organization tipped off its holiday giving back program by visiting COTS, Covenant House, and the Michigan Veterans Foundation.

Blake Griffin, Glenn Robinson III, Jon Leuer, Zaza Pachulia, Reggie Bullock, and Stanley Johnson visited Cass Community Methodist Church. That's where we spent time with the people and the Pistons.

WATCH THE REPORT BELOW OR BY CLICKING HERE

The Pistons worked with Forgotten Harvest and prominent chefs in Detroit to provide meals at each stop, as well as $5,000 donations to the shelters.