ESPN documentary will explore Armando Galarraga's near-perfect game

A new ESPN documentary will explore the story of Armando Galarraga's near-perfect game from 2010, with interviews from several people involved.

Titled "28 Outs: An Imperfect Story," the E:60 documentary will include new interviews with Galarraga, umpire Jim Joyce, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and more.

Watch our interview with Galarraga from 2020 below

Remembering Armando Galarraga's 'imperfect game,' 11 years later

It was June 2, 2010, when Galarraga got the first 26 batters out against the Cleveland Indians. Then, on the 27th batter, Jason Donald hit a grounder between first and second, which prompted Miguel Cabrera to field it and throw it to Galarraga covering first.

The documentary will explore whether baseball should officially recognize Galarraga's perfect game.

Other interviews include former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, former general manager Dave Dombrowski, several fans who were at the game, Tigers radio voice Dan Dickerson and many more.

The documentary will air on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. and will re-air at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.