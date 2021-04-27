ESPN's Jesse Palmer talks Lions draft, best local prospects

WXYZ — When it comes to predicting what the Lions will do with the 7th overall pick, your guess is as good as anyone's.

There's been plenty of speculation that the Lions are prime candidates to trade down, should one of the quarterbacks fall that far, but until draft night the only thing we know for sure is that the Lions won't have a shortage of players available that could help them in their rebuild.

"To me, it's wide receiver based on what we've seen in free agency this off season, they need a weapon to compliment TJ Hockenson. You look at wide receiver, I would assume that Ja'Marr Chase, Devonte Smith might be gone, Jalen Waddle would make a lot of sense," ESPN College Football analyst Jesse Palmer told Action Sports Justin Rose.

Michigan and Michigan State both have some intriguing prospects that are available in this years draft as well.

"Don't see a lot of 270 pound people move as fast as Michigan's Kwity Paye," Palmer said.

"I love Shakur Brown, he's not the tallest coner, not the fastest but all he does is make plays, really impressed with what I saw this season," Palmer added.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night on WXYZ.