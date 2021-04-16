Watch
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit discusses possible QB draft options for Lions

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit discusses possible options for the Lions should they decide to select a quarterback with the 7th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 15, 2021
(WXYZ) -- During a conference call ahead of the NFL draft, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked his thoughts on the Detroit Lions potentially selecting a quarterback with the seventh overall pick.

"You know, if they’re sitting there in a position to be able to get a quarterback, I don’t think they can go wrong with any of these guys," Herbstreit said. "I mean, Trey Lance...having a (Jared) Goff there to help him learn under a guy that’s a veteran would be very beneficial, and I think Trey has a tremendous upside. Justin Fields..it’d be hard for me to pass on him at two personally because of what he provides as a player. And then, if Mac Jones is sitting there, Mac Jones – he’s a surgeon."

Herbstreit will be part of ABC's draft coverage for the third consecutive year.

