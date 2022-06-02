Watch
ESPN’s Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy sidelined for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Aaron Gash/AP
Announcers Mike Breen, right, Jeff Van Gundy, middle, and Mark Jackson, left, watch as a ball bounces near their table during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 19:13:23-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ESPN’s Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy are sidelined for Game 1 of the NBA Finals after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mark Jones, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters will be the broadcast team for Thursday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on ABC. As a result of the positive tests, an all-Black on-air game crew will broadcast an NBA Finals game.

Breen tested positive before last Sunday’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Miami and did not call that game. Van Gundy’s voice was hoarse during that game when he worked with Jones and Jackson.

There is a possibility that both Breen and Van Gundy could be back before Game 2 on Sunday night.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who is on for pregame and halftime segments, also tested positive for COVID and is out.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

