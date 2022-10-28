Watch Now
ESPN's Sean McDonough talks with Jeanna Trotman seven years after "trouble with snap"

WXYZ
Sean McDonough talks with Jeanna Trotman
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 17:30:50-04

It's been seven years since ESPN's Sean McDonough's "trouble with the snap" call at the end of the Michigan State vs. Michigan game. Whether you consider it iconic or traumatic, it is a moment in college football that goes down as one of the most memorable finishes ever.

McDonough is on the call again at Michigan Stadium for Saturday's game, which airs on WXYZ. He says in a rivalry game such as this one, fans can sometimes expect the unexpected. McDonough said the key for Michigan will be on defense as this will be one of their truest tests, while Michigan State will have to rely heavily on their playmakers on offense.

