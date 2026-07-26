Everything you need to know about the 2026 Rocket Classic

(WXYZ) — The 2026 Rocket Classic begins this week, with players arriving in Detroit on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the tournament at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

This year will be the final Rocket Classic, after Rocket announced it wasn't sponsoring the tournament following the 2026 event.

Check out everything you need to know about the Rocket Classic below

WXYZ specials

7 News Detroit is proud to be an official partner of the 2026 Rocket Classic. This year, we will be airing three specials the week of the tournament.

We'll also be broadcasting the Par 3 in the D event live on Channel 7 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

Our specials are:



Countdown to the Rocket Classic and Par 3 in the D - Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Teeing It Up in the D at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1

Teeing It Up in the D at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2

There are also special ticket packages for military and first responders, and kids under 15 are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

How to get tickets

Tickets are available on the Rocket Classic site. Grounds passes start at $68 and there are four-day packages as low as $150.

Special tickets include access to the Livernois Lounge, Club Ace presented by Bell's Brewery, the 1899 Heritage Club and the Cabanas along the 15th, 17th and 18th holes.

Detroit Community Day

Detroit Community Day returns on Wednesday, July 29 and offers free access for everyone to the tournament on Wednesday. That day includes the Delta Dental Pro-Am, where people can see players tee it up for a practice round.

Parking is available for free at the University of Detroit Mercy at 4001 W. McNichols Rd. and people will be shuttled over.

The First Tee - Greater Detroit Youth Clinic is also happened from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the golf course. You can learn more and sign up here.

Parking and transportation options

Parking is available for purchase Thursday-Sunday at either Lawrence Tech University in Southfield or Oakland Mall in Troy.

Rideshare drop-off is at Palmer Park on 1121 Merrill Plaisance Place. All rideshare patrons need to follow road signage off of Woodward Ave. to enter through Merrill Plaisance Street

ADA parking is available at the University of Detroit Mercy at 4001 W. McNichols Rd. in Detroit from Wednesday through Sunday. Shuttle transportation is available, and no advance reservation is required for the lot.

Par 3 in the D rooftop challenge

New this year is the Par 3 in the D on Tuesday, July 28. Six players – Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young – will hit shots from a rooftop tee box from the five-story Traver | UBS building in Downtown Detroit

They'll be aiming for a custom green that is located on Nick Gilbert Way between the two Hudson's Detroit buildings. It is being built by Rhino Recreational Construction, a local contracting firm.

WXYZ will broadcast the Par 3 in the D challenge at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and on all of our streaming platforms.

Watch below: Work underway for Rocket Classic's Par 3 in the D' rooftop golf challenge

Work underway for Rocket Classic's Par 3 in the D' rooftop golf challenge

Course Map

This year, players will see an all-new Detroit Golf Club North Course. After the 2025 Rocket Classic finished, Golf Architect Tyler Rae and a team set out on a $16 million restoration of the North Course

Check out the course map below

See every hole of the restored course in the video below

See every hole on the all-new restored 2026 Rocket Classic course

Players coming to the tournament

This year's tournament may feature the best field since it began in 2019. It features 10 major championship winners and 21 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Top players include:



No. 3 - Cameron Young

No. 5 - Russell Henley

No. 7 - Chris Gotterup

No. 9 - Wyndham Clark

No. 14 - J.J. Spaun

No. 15 - Xander Schauffele

No. 18 - Si Woo Kim

No. 19 - Ben Griffin

No. 24 - Ryan Gerard

No. 30 - Hideki Matsuyama

No. 32 - Akshay Bhatia

No. 39 - Patrick Cantlay

No. 41 - Rickie Fowler

No. 43 - Keegan Bradley

No. 54 - Nicho Echavarria

No. 55 - Jordan Spieth

No. 56 - Jason Day

No. 77 - Sungjae Im

Other players include Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Aldrich Potgeiter, Cameron Davis, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Ruffels and Brad Dalke.

The full field will be filled out Monday with four qualifiers.

Bag policy

The bag policy is the same for the PGA Tour events.

Approved bags are:



Bags smaller than 6”x 6”x 6”

Clear Bag smaller than 12"x6"x12"

1-Gallon Plastic

Medically Necessary and Diaper Bags* *Infant and Medical supplies will be permitted after proper inspection.

Non-approved bags are:

