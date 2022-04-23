Watch
Evgeni Malkin scores twice as Penguins rout Red Wings

Al Goldis/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) and Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 15:57:04-04

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the number of consecutive Red Wings losses.

DETROIT (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday.

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.

Detroit dropped its second straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings, and Thomas Greiss made 23 saves.

Detroit trailed 2-0 after Crosby scored his 30th goal of the season with 4:42 left in the first. But Vrana responded with a power-play goal, and Rasmussen tied it with his 13th just 17 seconds into the second.

That’s when Pittsburgh took over.

Rakell, who was acquired in a February trade with Anaheim, put the Penguins ahead to stay with his 20th goal 7:44 into the second. Rakell has four goals and nine assists in 16 games with his new team.

Letang then made it 4-2 at 11:37, and Malkin added a power-play goal with 3:37 left in the second.

The Penguins kept up their play in the third. Danton Heinen scored his 18th goal at 5:38, and Malkin closed it out with his 19th in the final minute.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

Red Wings: At New Jersey on Sunday.

