Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Ex-Michigan QB J.J. McCarty drafted by Minnesota Vikings with 10th overall pick

INTERVIEW: Michigan's JJ McCarthy took one final walk through the Big House before the NFL Draft, reminiscing with Brad Galli about some of the biggest moments from his undefeated career at Michigan Stadium. The quarterback takes a look back to his first touchdown, the pass to Roman Wilson against Ohio State, and the final play against the Buckeyes, in victory formation on the way to winning the national championship.
Posted at 9:18 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 21:18:00-04

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.

The Vikings traded up from No. 11 with the New York Jets to get McCarthy. Four quarterbacks were taken before J.J. – Caleb Williams, Jayden Williams, Drake Maye and Michael Pennix Jr.

Watch our interview with J.J. McCarthy a few weeks ago below

INTERVIEW: Michigan's JJ McCarthy takes one final walk through Big House memories before NFL Draft

McCarty was a highly sought-after quarterback in a draft that was filled with star quarterbacks coming into the NFL.

He spent three years with the Wolverines, starting the final two, and throwing for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

He led the Wolverines to their first national championship in decades last season and also to three straight College Football Playoff appearances and three straight wins over rival Ohio State.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard