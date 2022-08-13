Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Falcons hold off Lions in preseason opener

D'Andre Swift Falcons Lions Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled in the end zone after a 9-yard rush for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
D'Andre Swift Falcons Lions Football
Posted at 9:10 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 21:10:58-04

(WXYZ) — D'Andre Swift scored an opening-drive rushing touchdown in the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Friday night's preseason opener at Ford Field.

Jared Goff completed three of four passes — all on Detroit's opening drive — for 47 yards, including a pair of completions to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

First round draft pick Aidan Hutchinson made two tackles, including a two-yard tackle for loss on the Falcons' second play from scrimmage.

Devin Funchess, who played college football at Michigan and went to Farmington Hills Harrison high school, caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Tim Boyle in the second quarter.

Desmond Ridder threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt on fourth down with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 27-23 lead.

UP NEXT: Detroit visits Indianapolis on August 20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!