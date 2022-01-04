Watch
Fanatics to acquire longtime trading card Topps brand, reports say

Brad Galli
Topps trading cards<br/>
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 21:40:56-05

(WXYZ) — The tradition of collecting Topps baseball cards isn't going away, after all.

Fanatics, the company that shocked the collecting world in 2021 by landing an exclusive deal with Major League Baseball, is reportedly buying Topps.

The acquisition is set to be announced on Tuesday, Sportico, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and The Athletic report.

Last year, Fanatics landed licenses with MLB, MLBPA, NBA, NBAPA, and NFLPA. The deal Topps has with MLB expires in 2025, when Fanatics begins its exclusive license.

Topps had produced baseball cards for over 70 years.

Fanatics is now positioned to immediately begin trading card production, the Wall Street Journal reports.

