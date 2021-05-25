Fans welcome in Fifth Third Bank Paddock at 2021 Detroit Grand Prix

(WXYZ) — This year's Detroit Grand Prix will have fans in its grandstands after the announcement of restrictions being lifted at outdoor venues in Michigan.

Organizers say attendees will be able to access the Fifth Third Bank Paddock, where race teams and drivers prepare the cars. This year's Grand Prix will be held June 11-13.

The Grand Prix announced last week that several thousand more reserved grandstand tickets will be available to fans at this year’s event following the governor's recent announcement. Tickets are available to buy at www.DetroitGP.com/tickets [detroitgp.com].

With the new guidelines in place, Grand Prix organizers are opening up the Fifth Third Bank Paddock to all reserved grandstand ticketholders, as well as fans that purchase general admission tickets for race weekend.

“At the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix we opened up the Fifth Third Bank Paddock so all fans had the opportunity to get behind the scenes and closer to the action on Belle Isle,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, in a press release. “We weren’t sure if we would have opportunity to provide that experience again this year, but with the new protocols announced last week, we are excited to safely welcome our fans back inside the paddock and give them the chance to feel the excitement of world-class racing here in the Motor City.”

Fans that attend Comerica Bank Free Prix Day on Friday, June 11 at the Grand Prix will also be welcome in the Fifth Third Bank Paddock.

