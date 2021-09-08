FAU quarterback signs NIL deal with alcohol company

Florida Atlantic quarterback N'Kosi Perry is believed to be the first college player to sign a name, image, and likeness deal with an alcohol company.

"We are happy to announce, Islamorada Beverages is the first Alcohol Company to endorse an NCAA Athlete through the NIL," the Islamorada Beer Company said in its announcement.

The state's NIL law prohibits a postsecondary institution from preventing an athlete from earning money. It also prevents the schools from "compensating or causing compensation to be directed to a current or prospective athlete for her or his NIL."

The 23-year-old graduate transfer from the University of Miami started his first game for FAU on Saturday, where he completed 19-of-33 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown in a 35-14 loss to the Florida Gators.

Perry played in 24 games for the Hurricanes for three seasons, where he was a starter for nine.

Perry isn't the only FAU player to sign an endorsement deal.

NHL's Florida Panthers announced they are teaming up female athletes with FAU's basketball, beach volleyball, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, cross-country and track and field, volleyball, and spirit teams for an NIL deal.