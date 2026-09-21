Fifth Third & Detroit Tigers to announce new name of Comerica Park on Monday

The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third Bank will announce the new name for Comerica Park on Monday afternoon.

Last year, Fifth Third acquired Comerica in a nearly $11 billion deal, and with that merger came the future name change of Comerica Park.

Comerica Park has been the home of the Detroit Tigers since the team moved to the stadium in 2000. At the time, it signed a 30-year naming rights deal with the Tigers that was set to expire in 2029.

However, in 2018, the team announced a five-year extension on the naming rights through 2034.

“The decades-long relationship between the Detroit Tigers and Comerica is authentic, steeped in tradition and ties together two household names in Michigan and across the nation,” a statement from Ilitch Holdings said in 2018. “The depth and breadth of our partnership with Comerica Bank stands out. We’re extremely excited to build on that partnership in coming years with the Tigers, as well as the Red Wings, and throughout The District Detroit.”

A spokesperson for Fifth Third last year said that the change would be coming, as naming rights are a major part of the acquisition.

Fifth Third already has its name on several sports venues. It includes Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia and Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.