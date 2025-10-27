'Fight night,' 'Russian 5' and more: Here are plans for Red Wings centennial event at the Fox Theatre

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have announced plans for their centennial celebration at the Fox Theatre next month, bringing together some of the biggest names in team history.

As part of a four-day celebration for the Red Wings' 100th season, the team will host "100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre" on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Hosted by Red Wings broadcasters Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, the night will showcase a century of Red Wings history with stories from players, coaches and more.

This event coincides with the Hockeytown Centennial FanFest, which takes place Nov. 6-9 at MotorCity Casino Hotel. The weekend will include a pop-up museum, photo opportunities, interactive experiences, autograph sessions, family-friendly activities, Q&A sessions and much more.

Here are the different panels expected for 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre



25 Years of Greatness: Featuring Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, Henrik Zetterberg, Chris Osgood, Ken Holland

The Russian 5: Featuring Sergei Fedorov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Barry Smith, Dave Lewis

Goalies of Hockeytown: Featuring Chris Osgood, Mike Vernon, Jimmy Howard, Eddie Mio, Greg Stefan

Stories with Stanley: Featuring Kirk Maltby, Niklas Kronwall, Tomas Holmstrom, Chris Chelios, Daniel Cleary

Fight Night at The Joe: Featuring Brendan Shanahan, Darren McCarty, Mike Vernon, Nicklas Lidstrom, Vladimir Konstantinov

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tickets are available now starting at $50. There are also special VIP options for fans that will include a VIP lounge, meet-and-greets, all-inclusive food and drinks and more.