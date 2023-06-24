Final Field nearly set for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Most of the 156-player field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic has been finalized.

The full field will be finalized in a few days, as the final 5 spots in the field will be awarded to Sunday's winner of JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational, taking place at Detroit Golf Club, and four Monday qualifiers. The fifth-annual PGA event kicks off June 27th and takes place through July 2nd.

The field is headlined by last year's winner, Tony Finau, who's ranked 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking. 3 other golfers in the top 20 will be participating: Max Homa (9th), Justin Thomas (18th) and Collin Morikawa (19th).

Here's a list of the rest of the golfers confirmed to participate in the event:



Sungae Im (21st)

Tom Kim (22nd)

Hideki Matsuyama (27th)

Keegan Bradly (28th)

Harris English (34th)

Rickie Fowler (35th)

Sepp Straka (36th)

Tom Hoge (38th)

Brian Harman (40th)

Chris Kirk (42nd)

Cameron Champ (Not Ranked)

Cam Davis (NR)

Luke Donald (NR)

Lucas Glover (NR)

Zach Johnson (NR)

Nate Lashley (NR)

Webb Simpson (NR)

Brian Stuard (NR)

For more tournament info, including a link to buy tickets, click here. We'll have special coverage all week long on, on-air and online, at wxyz.com.