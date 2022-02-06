Watch
Finally time for United States-Canada in women’s hockey at Beijing Games

Petr David Josek/AP
United States' Abby Roque (11) and Russian Olympic Committee's Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva (26) chase the puck during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Posted at 5:27 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 17:27:12-05

BEIJING (AP) — It’s time for the United States vs. Canada in women’s hockey.

Round one of two, in all likelihood.

The North American powerhouses play live Monday night on USA Network in what may be the most anticipated event on Day 3 of the Beijing Games. It would be even more significant, except the teams seem likely to meet again for the gold medal later.

The U.S. and Canada have combined to win all seven Olympic women’s hockey tournaments, and only once has anyone else (Sweden) finished second. In 2018, the Americans won the gold in a shootout over Canada.

“When you actually see two equals getting after it, it’s a special opportunity, and that’s why I think people tune in to watch it,” U.S. coach Joel Johnson said. “It should be fun.”

The matchup starts at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time.

“Our team is right where we need to be at the right time,” American veteran Amanda Kessel said. “We had a bunch of games cancelled against them the past few months, so we have been waiting for that day to get another chance to play them.”

