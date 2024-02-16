First-ever ESPN BET Sportsbook to open inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown this spring

The sportsbook inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown will rebrand into ESPN BET this April, ESPN and PENN Entertainment officials announced on Thursday.

PENN Entertainment, which operates Hollywood Casino at Greektown, originally acquired Barstool Sports in February 2023 and operated a Barstool Sportsbook inside the casino. However, the entertainment company reached a deal with ESPN this summer and sold Barstool back to its founder.

The ESPN BET location will be the first in the country.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our market-leading sportsbook Hollywood Casino at Greektown will debut as the first ESPN BET-branded sportsbook in our portfolio,” PENN Entertainment CEO and President Jay Snowden said in a release. “Together with ESPN, we look forward to expanding the ESPN BET brand with our premium retail sportsbooks and creating unique omni-channel experiences at key PENN properties across the country.”

According to officials, ESPN regional radio talent will be hosting events throughout the year at the sportsbooks.