First look: Detroit Pistons join campaign to promote voting throughout city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have partnered with a nonpartisan campaign to share information about voting in the city.

The campaign with Detroit Votes 2022 will encourage Detroit residents to vote and learn their options including voting early, which is happening now up. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Detroit Pistons Detroit Votes 2022 campaign with the Detroit Pistons.

7 Action News got a first look at the images that will be placed on billboard across Detroit on Tuesday. The billboards will feature Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey.

Alumni and employees with the Pistons will be reaching out to residents by phone later this week.

More information from Detroit Votes 2022 can be found at detroitvotes.org.