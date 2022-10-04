Watch Now
First look: Detroit Pistons join campaign to promote voting throughout city

Saddiq Bey Pistons
Aaron Gash/AP
Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 11:07 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 23:17:25-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have partnered with a nonpartisan campaign to share information about voting in the city.

The campaign with Detroit Votes 2022 will encourage Detroit residents to vote and learn their options including voting early, which is happening now up. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Detroit Votes 2022 campaign with the Detroit Pistons.

7 Action News got a first look at the images that will be placed on billboard across Detroit on Tuesday. The billboards will feature Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey.

Detroit Votes 2022 campaign with the Detroit Pistons.

Alumni and employees with the Pistons will be reaching out to residents by phone later this week.

More information from Detroit Votes 2022 can be found at detroitvotes.org.

Detroit Votes 2022 campaign with the Detroit Pistons.

