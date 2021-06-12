Watch
Sports

Actions

First race of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix red-flagged after crash

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Conroy/AP
Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden drives during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Felix
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 15:19:52-04

(WXYZ) — The first race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix was red-flagged after a scary crash.

Arrow McLaren SP Driver Felix Rosenqvist crashed hard into the tire barrier at turn 6.

Video of the crash appeared to show Rosenqvist’s throttle get stuck and his car accelerate quickly before crashing into the barriers.

Safety crews spent awhile safely removing Rosenqvist but he was awake and alert when they pulled him out of the car.

The crash sent tires flying and also moved the barrier. Crews have to fix the barrier before the race can resume.

The TV broadcast reported Rosenqvist was laughing in the medical center. He will be taken to a hospital in the area for further imaging on his lower body.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!