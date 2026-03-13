First Tee Greater Detroit hosting annual Augusta Watch Party on April 11

(WXYZ) — If you're looking to gather with fellow golf lovers, hit some simulators, enjoy some golf and watch The Masters, here is your chance.

First Tee - Greater Detroit is hosting its annual Augusta Watch Party on Saturday, April 11, at First Cut Golf in Sterling Heights.

First Tee integrates the game of golf with its life skills curriculum to "enable kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges."

Just last year, First Tee had nearly 600 unique participants across 14 program locations, an increase from 2024.

During the annual Augusta Watch Party, guests will be able to watch The Masters tournament, hit shots at four state-of-the-art Trackman simulators, participate in contests, bid during the silent auction, and enjoy food and drinks.

The watch party runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are available through early April and start at $100 for an individual ticket. Early bird registration is available until March 15 at 11:59 p.m. before prices go up to $120. The chapter is also seeking sponsorships, which come with a variety of benefits.

You can learn more about the watch party and purchase tickets by visiting the First Tee Greater Detroit website.

