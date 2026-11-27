First Tee - Greater Detroit was named a winner of a national award during the organization's national summit earlier this month.

The program was named one of three winners of the Barbara A. Douglas and Dr. William J. Powell Community Awards, and Golf Digest is awarding First Tee - Greater Detroit $15,000.

According to First Tee, the awards are given to chapters recognized for removing barriers to access in their communities.

"First Tee – Greater Detroit keeps its flagship program fees at $75 and offers military discounts, financial aid and scholarships so that no child is turned away for inability to pay. Through its partnership with Detroit Public Schools Community District, it delivers First Tee curriculum during the school day.First Tee is a youth development organization teaching life skills and character through golf. It serves more than 3 million kids annually," First Tee national said in a statement.

First Tee - Greater Detroit works with kids in the metro Detroit area to build character by integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum. It has programs across the area during the warm months, as well as programs indoors at the Durfee Innovation Society in the colder months.

Those looking to get involved with First Tee - Greater Detroit can learn more on the organization's website. They are also hosting a watch party during The Masters, with food and drinks included. You can learn more here.