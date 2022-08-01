Five Iron Golf to open locations in Detroit, Shelby Township this year

(WXYZ) — Five Iron Golf is planning to open its first location in Michigan this month, in Shelby Township, with plans to open in Detroit later this year.

According to Five Iron Golf, the location in Shelby Township will offer six TrackMan simulators, custom club fitting by The Fitting Lab, a putting green and more to go along with the full-service bar and kitchen, TVs, shuffleboard and more.

“With each new location, we remain unwavering in our commitment to pushing the boundariesvof traditional golf and providing an accessible, approachable and appealing space that exceeds the needs of golfers, entertainment enthusiasts and everyone in between,” said Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Nora Dunnan. “We are thrilled to enter the Detroit-area market and inspire the local community to connect within the walls of our dynamic, energetic space.”

It will be located at 50773 Corporate Dr. near the intersection of 23 Mile and M-53.

Five Iron is also expected to open a location in Detroit later this year at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd. The 24,000 square foot space will include two bowling lanes and additional amusement offerings.

The company has locations in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh, and will add these locations in metro Detroit along with Boston and Cincinnati this year.