Five players suspended after Pistons-Timberwolves skirmish over the weekend

NEW YORK CITY (WXYZ) — Five players, including three Pistons, have been suspended after Sunday's skirmish between Detroit and the Minnesota Timberwolves,the NBA announced on Tuesday afternoon

Pistons Center Isaiah Stewart is suspended for the next two games. Pistons guards Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser, Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and Timberwolves forward Naz Reid have each been suspended one game. The league said that Stewart's suspension being higher is "based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts."

All five of these players, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected from the game; no word yet on if the coaches will receive some sort of penalty.

The suspensions will be served immediately, meaning that Stewart, Holland and Sasser would be unavailable for the Pistons game tomorrow night in Oklahoma City, and Stewart would be unavailable for Friday's game at Toronto.