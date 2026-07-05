Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing US forward to play vs. Belgium

APTOPIX Bosnia US WCup Soccer
Martin Meissner/AP Photo/Martin Meissner
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates with United States' Sergino Dest (2) as Bosnia's Kerim Alajbegovic (19) and Bosnia's Sead Kolasinac (5) stand by after scoring during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
APTOPIX Bosnia US WCup Soccer
Posted

SEATTLE (AP) — Folarin Balogun's one-game ban has been suspended by FIFA, allowing the forward to play in the United States’ World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday. Balogun, who leads the Americans with three goals, received a red card for stepping on the foot of Tarik Muharemović of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2-0 round of 32 win on Wednesday.

FIFA announced Sunday that the ban was suspended “for a probationary period of one year.”

The co-host U.S. is seeking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

About Us

DirecTV has removed WXYZ & WMYD – Here’s how to keep watching