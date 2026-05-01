DK Metcalf will not face charges in incident with fan at Lions' game

(WXYZ) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not face charges over an incident with a Detroit Lions fan that occurred at Ford Field during a December game last season.

The Wayne County Prosecutors' Office issued a news release saying a warrant request was denied. They say their investigation determined Metcalf grabbed the shirt and pushed back a fan who had approached the railing with a jersey seeking an autograph.

Metcalf was suspended for 2 games and forfeited over $45 million in guaranteed money, which was voided following the incident.

Ryan Kennedy, the Lions' fan involved in the incident, said it happened after he called Metcalf by his given name. Following the incident, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson claimed a racial slur was used and that Kennedy also used derogatory language toward his mother.

Kennedy denied using any such language and has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Metcalf, Johnson, and Shannon Sharpe's Media company, Shay Shay Media, over the claims. A status conference is scheduled in that lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court for May 5.



Watch Whitney Burney's February 5 video report: