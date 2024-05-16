Detroit Lions 2024 schedule released, including Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — The NFL has released its full 2024 regular season schedule, including the dates and times the Detroit Lions will be playing.

We hired a couple Detroiters to help us unveil this year’s schedule@ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/5DpHhcqp7X — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 16, 2024

You can see the full schedule below:

Week 1 - Sunday, September 8 Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field at 8:20 pm on NBC

Week 2 - Sunday, September 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox

Week 3 - Sunday, September 22 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox

Week 4 - Monday, September 30 Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on ABC

Week 5 Bye

Week 6 - Sunday, October 13 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox

Week 7 Sunday, October 20 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Week 8 - Sunday, October 27 Tennesse Titans at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox

Week 9 - Sunday, November 3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field at 4:25 pm on Fox

Week 10 - Sunday, November 10 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium at 8:20 pm on NBC

Week 11 - Sunday, November 17 Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on CBS

Week 12 - Sunday, November 24 Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 pm on Fox

Week 13 - Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving) Chicago Bears at Ford Field at 12:30 pm. on CBS

Week 14 - Thursday, December 5 Green Bay Packers at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on Prime Video

Week 15 - Sunday, December 15 Buffalo Bills at Ford Field at 4:25 pm on CBS

Week 16 - Sunday, December 22 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m on Fox

Week 17 - Monday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m on ESPN and ABC

Week 18 TBD Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field