Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff to be featured in season 2 of Netflix series 'Quarterback'

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will be one of the players featured on season two of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback."

The series is produced by NFL Films, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions.

Along with Goff, the series will feature Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins.

The first season featured Mahome, Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Netflix said in a teaser trailer that the series will be released in July.

Coming to Netflix this July 🏈

Goff threw for 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns last season with a 111.8 QB rating.