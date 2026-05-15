Detroit Lions' schedule includes 8 nationally televised games

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule is out, and it features 8 nationally televised games, as well as the home game in Munich, Germany, that represents the team's first international game since 2015.

Here is the schedule, as well as where you can watch (home games are bolded):



Week 1 Sunday, September 13 vs. New Orleans Saints - 1:00 p.m. on FOX

- 1:00 p.m. on FOX Week 2 Thursday, September 17 at Buffalo Bills - 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

Week 3 Sunday, September 27 vs. New York Jets - 1:00 p.m on FOX

- 1:00 p.m on FOX Week 4 Sunday, October 4 at Carolina Panthers - 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 5 Sunday, October 11 at Arizona Cardinals - 4:25 p.m on FOX

Week 6 Bye Week

Week 7 Sunday, October 25 vs. Green Bay Packers - 4:25 pm on FOX

- 4:25 pm on FOX Week 8 Sunday, November 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 p.m on FOX

- 1:00 p.m on FOX Week 9 Sunday, November 8 at Miami Dolphins - 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Week 10 Sunday, November 15 (Munich) vs. New England Patriots - 9:30 a.m. on FOX

- 9:30 a.m. on FOX Week 11 Sunday, November 22 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 p.m. on CBS

- 1:00 p.m. on CBS Week 12 Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving) vs. Chicago Bears - 1:00 p.m. on CBS

- 1:00 p.m. on CBS Week 13 Sunday, December 6 at Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Week 14 Sunday, December 13 vs. Tennessee Titans - 1:00 p.m. on FOX

- 1:00 p.m. on FOX Week 15 Sunday, December 20 at Minnesota Vikings - 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 16 Monday, December 28 vs. New York Giants - 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

- 8:15 p.m. on ESPN Week 17 Sunday, January 3 at Chicago Bears - 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 18 To Be Determined at Green Bay Packers - Time and broadcaster To Be Determined.

The Lions' nationally televised games include week 2 on Thursday Night Football, which will also be the first regular-season game at the Bills' new home, Highmark Stadium. They will also face Carolina in week 4 on Sunday Night Football. They will also play the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in week 15, before hosting the Giants for Monday Night Football in Week 16, which will also be the home finale at Ford Field.

The Lions' preseason will feature a road game at the Cincinnati Bengals, then home for the Washington Commanders in Week 2 before traveling to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.