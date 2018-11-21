Don Carey returns to Lions, as Detroit waives Eric Lee
8:38 PM, Nov 20, 2018
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent safety Don Carey and waived defensive end Eric Lee.
The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have released cornerback Horace Richardson from the practice squad.
Carey played in 84 games for the Lions from 2011-17. He signed with Jacksonville as a free agent this past offseason but has not played in a regular-season game this year for the Jaguars or anyone else.
Detroit hosts Chicago on Thursday.
