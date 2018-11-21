Don Carey returns to Lions, as Detroit waives Eric Lee

8:38 PM, Nov 20, 2018

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 16: Detroit Lions strong safety Don Carey (26) reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on December 16, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Lions won 20-10. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire
Copyright Getty Images

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent safety Don Carey and waived defensive end Eric Lee.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have released cornerback Horace Richardson from the practice squad.

Carey played in 84 games for the Lions from 2011-17. He signed with Jacksonville as a free agent this past offseason but has not played in a regular-season game this year for the Jaguars or anyone else.

Detroit hosts Chicago on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top