ESPN: Detroit Lions sign Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million contract extension

ESPN is reporting that the Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension.

According to Adam Schefter, the contract includes $170 million guaranteed and makes Goff the highest-paid player in Lions' history. With an average salary of $53 million, Goff is the second highest-paid quarterback in the league, behind Joe Burrow who averages $55 million a year playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

A former #1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff came to Detroit before the 2021 season in a trade for Matthew Stafford.

Goff led the Lions to their first playoff win since 1991 last season, before leading them to their first NFC Championship game, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

