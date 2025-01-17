Everything you need to know about the Lions/Commanders playoff game at Ford Field

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Whether you're headed to Ford Field or watching the game from the couch at home or your local sports bar, here's everything you need to know before the Lions/Commanders kick off.

The Game:

Kick off time will be 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Lions are 15-2, with a 7-2 home record. The Commanders are 12-5 with a 5-3 road record. The winner of the game will advance to the NFC Championship, which will kick off at 3:00 p.m. on January 26. If the Lions win, they'll host the winner of Sunday's Eagles/Rams game.

If you don't have tickets, Saturday's game will be broadcast on FOX.

Here's a look at the weather for the game:

Wintry mix tonight, then bitterly cold

Getting to Ford Field:

DIRECTIONS FROM NORTHBOUND 1-75



Take Exit 49 - Rosa Parks Blvd.

Turn left onto Michigan Ave.

Head north on Woodward Ave.

Turn right on Montcolm St.

Ford Field will be on the right

DIRECTIONS FROM SOUTHBOUND 1-75

Take Exit 52 - Mack Ave.

Follow the service drive to Winder St. and turn right

Turn left on Brush St.

Ford Field will be on the left

DIRECTIONS FROM I-94 to M-10

Take M-10/Lodge Exit

Follow M-10 South and

Exit left at Bagley St.

Take Park St. to Woodward Ave.

Turn right on Montcolm St.

Ford Field will be on the right

Going to Ford Field:

For fans heading to the game, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m. You can book your parking on Park Whiz. In accordance with NFL policy, Ford Field does not accept paper tickets. You can find out more about digital tickets here: https://www.detroitlions.com/tickets/digital-ticketing

From Ford Field:

STADIUM SECURITY

Ford Field adheres to all security protocols mandated by the NFL which have been certified and designated by the Department of Homeland Security since 2008 as effective anti-terrorism technology.

In addition to emphasizing the importance of those protocols with security personnel, we have sought and received additional support from local law enforcement agencies.

The Detroit Lions also are encouraging fans and guests attending the game to review the NFL Bag Policy before approaching the perimeter of the stadium.

In the event of an emergency situation at Ford Field, please follow @Lions and @FordField on Twitter or tune into 97.1 the Ticket for updates.

SECURITY PROCEDURES

Please note that all personal belongings will be subject to inspection upon entry into the stadium. Prohibited items discovered during security inspections at the stadium entrances must either be returned to the owner's vehicle or discarded. Items will not be held for later pickup. Unlawful items that are discovered during inspections are subject to being confiscated, and the person in possession of those items is subject to ejection and/or arrest. Ejection from the game will be without refund. Ford Field will not be responsible for any item left at the gate.

For the safety of our guests, everyone entering Ford Field is subject to a visual inspection, a physical permitted bag inspection, consent pat down and walk-through metal detectors. Electing not to consent to these inspections' yields denied entry into the stadium. Depending on varying circumstances, additional security measures may be implemented to ensure the health and safety of all guests and personnel within Ford Field.

BAG POLICY:

